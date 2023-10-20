New Delhi: Mahua Moitra's defamation plea over 'cash-for-query' allegations against her will be heard by the Delhi High Court on October 31. The case was postponed after her lawyer on Friday withdrew from the case citing a 'conflict of interest'. The withdrawal came after the court was informed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai that Moitra's lawyer Gopal Sankarnarayan contacted him over the phone on Thursday night to withdraw his complaint to the CBI against the Trinamool leader.

Moitra has described Dehadrai as a "jilted ex" who wants to get back at her. There is an ongoing tussle between Ms Moitra and Mr Dehadrai over their pet dog, Rottweiler Henry. In the last six months, Moitra has filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse.

Dehadrai had provided alleged evidence to BJP leader Nishikant Dubey of Moitra accepting cash to ask questions in Parliament. The 'conflict of interest' was brought up in court by Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Thursday. Justice Sachin Datta said he was "appalled" and said since Sankaranarayanan tried to play the role of a mediator, is he still eligible to appear in the matter?

"It's something that you need to answer yourself. It's your call," the judge said, prompting Sankaranarayanan to withdraw himself from the case. Withdrawing from the case, Sankarnarayan said, "I had reached out to him (Jai Anant Dehadrai) on Thursday, that is correct. I asked him if there was any way of exploring a settlement, that's all the conversation was about. Jai said he would get back to me, but he didn't. I am no longer concerned about this case and have withdrawn from it."

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 31, on reopening after Dusshera break. Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has sought a permanent injunction against Dubey, Dehadrai, social media platform X, search engine Google, and YouTube and to restrain them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her.

Industrialist Darshan Hiranandani has also backed the charges against the Trinamool MP claiming that he bribed Mahua Moitra to ask questions in Parliament. In a three-page affidavit on Thursday, the businessman claimed she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous. He also asserted that Moitra shared her Parliament login credentials with him.