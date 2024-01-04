New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the plea of a widow to remove her 27-week-old foetus. It is also said that the woman is suffering from severe depression.

Following this, the bench headed by Justice Subramaniam Prasad ordered to pronounce the verdict on January 4.

Dr. Amit Mishra, the counsel of the sufferer, submitted before the court that the petitioner was hospitalised, where she was asked to continue her pregnancy. Thereafter, Misha also stated that continuing the pregnancy is a violation of the woman's right to privacy.

Earlier on December 30, the vacation bench of the High Court had ordered the mental health department of AIIMS to check up on the woman. It is reported that the woman is going through severe depression and has symptoms of taking suicidal steps. In such a situation, if the woman continues the pregnancy, it will be dangerous for her. Currently, the woman has been admitted to the psychiatry ward of AIIMS.

After the amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) law, the removal of a foetus for up to 24 months can also be allowed under some special circumstances.

Earlier, under Section 3(2) of the MTP Act, the removal of a foetus older than 20 weeks was not allowed. Later, it was amended to allow the removal of the foetus up to 24 weeks in special circumstances.