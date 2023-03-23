New Delhi: In a major setback for BJP, the Delhi High Court has postponed the hearing of a petition challenging the Mayor's decision to conduct the re-election of six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The next hearing is scheduled for April 24, and the court has given time to the Delhi Government, the Lieutenant Governor, the civic body, and the election officer to file their response.

According to sources, Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav has granted two weeks' time to the authorities to file their replies to two petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party corporators against the re-election. The petitioners and MCD councilors Kamaljit Sehrawat and Shikha Roy were given a week's time to file rejoinders and listed for further hearing on April 24.

The Delhi High Court has also put a stay on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's notice for the re-election of the six members of the standing committee of the MCD. This election was originally scheduled to be held on February 27. Justice Gaurang Kanth observed that the regulations did not permit the Delhi mayor to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void. He also stated that the mayor was exceeding her powers by ordering a new election.

Earlier, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party had accused the BJP councillors of stealing the ballot box intended for Standing Committee member elections. The AAP shared a video of a BJP councillor taking the ballot box and throwing it to his party protesting in the Well of the House. The chaos erupted overnight in the House chaired by the newly-elected AAP Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The situation in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been in flux for some time, with multiple allegations of corruption and misuse of power. The BJP has accused the AAP of mismanaging the MCD and hampering development in the city, while the AAP has blamed the BJP for being corrupt and unresponsive to the needs of the people.