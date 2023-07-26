DELHI GOVT SCHOOLS TO PROVISIONALLY ENROL DISPLACED MANIPUR STUDENTS

New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi led by CM Arvind Kejriwal has come forward to help the students displaced from the violence hit Manipur. A circular issued by the Delhi government to the education department has directed the authorities to provisionally enroll students up to class 9 displaced from strife torn Manipur at the government schools.

Besides, the authorities have also been asked to help Manipur students seeking admission for classes 9-12. The schools have been asked to enrol the students at English medium students only as they are not well versed with Hindi. It is learnt that the decision was taken during a meeting held on July 5 chaired by additional director Nandini Maharaj and attended by top officials of the education department.

According to the minutes of the July 5 meeting, all students up to Class 9 are to be admitted provisionally. “Since many displaced students from classes 9 to 12 do not have relevant documents with them due to sudden departure from Manipur, DDE Patrachar and NIOS are directed to provide assistance to such students in getting admissions by contacting them personally on phone," read the minutes of the meeting.

Pertinently, Tamil Nadu government led by MK Stalin has also extended support to Manipur athletes. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday decided to extend aid and provide facilities to Manipur players for future tournaments. Chief Minister MK Stalin in a press statement said, "In Manipur circumstances are not good to give practice to players for games like Asian Games, Khelo India, to help Manipur Players. I have asked Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take steps for Manipur players to get practice in Tamil Nadu."