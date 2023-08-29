DELHI GOVERNMENT SCHOOL TEACHER QUESTIONING ROLE OF MUSLIMS IN INDEPENDENCE STRUGGLE BOOKED

New Delhi: Delhi Police booked a teacher of a government school in the national capital on charges of making pejorative remarks against minorities and their religion while teaching, following complaints from the parents of her class students, officials said.

The teacher identified as Hema Gulati has been teaching class IX in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and has reportedly questioned the students about the role of Muslims in the Independence Struggle.

According to the students, the teacher has passed several unsavoury remarks about their religion. The parents of the students who got to know about the teacher's acts approached the school administration seeking action against the teacher.

It is learnt that the school administration did not taken any action against the teacher concerned, which prompted the parents to approach the police for redressal.

Speaking to the media, former Delhi Municipal Corporation councilor Hasibul Hasan said the complaint from the relatives of the children against the teacher to the school administration was ignored. The relatives have subsequently lodged a complaint against the accused teacher at Gandhi Nagar Police station.

"The teacher has attempted to instill hatred in the hearts of innocent children. A teacher with such a mentality will only spoil the future of all children she teaches to. Therefore, stringent action should be taken against the accused teacher.

Office bearers of the local Residents Welfare Association committee too have sought action against the accused teacher. "This kind of acts by the teacher will only spoil the studying atmosphere."

Rohit Meena, DCP of Shahdara district, said that a case has been registered based on a complaint from the relatives of the children. "The complaint is being investigated. After a thorough investigation, action will be initiated against the accused."

Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai reprimanded the teacher and said it is the responsibility of the teacher to provide good education to kids.

"This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," the legislator said.

The provocative comments from the teacher comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Muzaffarnagar viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a Muslim boy, while passing objectionable remarks against the community.