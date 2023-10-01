New Delhi : The Delhi government has said there will be six dry days in the national capital city of New Delhi during the three-month period of October to December this year. Following this, liquor will not be sold at the stores during the notified days that marked festival days and birthdays of great personalities.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Delhi government's excise department said 637 liquor stores run by four government agencies will remain closed on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 24 (Dussehra), October 28 (Valmiki Jayanti), November 12 (Deepavali), October 27 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

The Delhi excise commissioner is empowered to notify dry days on occasions like religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country. Apart from liquor stores, all other establishments, like bars and clubs, serving liquor will also remain closed on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The excise licensees are not compensated for dry days, according to the officials.

