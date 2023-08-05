New Delhi : A 23-year-old man wanted in an alleged gang rape case of a minor girl has been arrested from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The minor was allegedly gang-raped by two men on June 23 and also by three others the same day when she was returning home after the first assault, they added.

The girl had alleged that on the day of the two incidents, she was first physically assaulted and gang-raped by two persons known to her -- Mohammad Miraj and a juvenile, a senior police officer said. While returning home, she met her maternal uncle and told him about the incident who asked two other persons -- Karan Singh and a juvenile to take her home. The duo, however, took her to the house of one Kamal Singh where the three of them allegedly gang-raped her, the officer said.

Based on the girl's statement, a case of gang rape was registered against the five accused at the Swaroop Nagar police station here. Miraj and two juveniles were apprehended, while Karan and Kamal went absconding, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Based on a tip-off about Karan's hideout, a police team conducted a raid in Makrandpur village in Mainpuri and nabbed Karan on Thursday, Yadav said. Karan is a resident of Swaroop Nagar here, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in five other cases of attempt to murder, snatching, burglary and the Arms Act. (PTI)