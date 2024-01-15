DELHI FOG AIRPORT ADVISES PASSENGERS TO CONTACT AIRLINES BEFORE TRAVELLING

New Delhi: With no respite from from fog, the Delhi airport has advised passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, low visibility and dense fog conditions all over the northern part of the country affected IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air.

An official statement from IndiGo Airlines stated, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

On Monday, Delhi was welcomed by a thick fog, with the minimum temperature being 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog gripping the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) slid to the 'severe' category on Sunday according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CAQM on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The GRAP restrictions were revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved. The Delhi transport department on Sunday imposed a ban on construction and on the running of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers with immediate effect. The ban will remain in force until further order.

With the ban coming into force, inspection of vehicles intensified along Ghazipur and Apsara borders. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.