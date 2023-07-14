New Delhi: Amid the prevailing flood situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has directed the Chief Secretary to seek help from the Army and NDRF over a breach in the Yamuna embankment near WHO building. The Delhi Chief Minister said that he has asked the Chief Secretary to submit an hourly action taken report in this report.

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said that the breach was causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. “Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently,” Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister's statement came after Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the administration teams worked the whole night to repair the breach at regulator of drain no 12 near WHO building.

“Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at regulator of drain no 12 near WHO building. Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The Govt has directed Chief Secretary to take it up on highest priority,” Bhardwaj said in a tweet. Due to the breakdown of the drain regulator at Vikas Bhawan in ITO, Yamuna water has started entering ITO.

The Delhi Jal Board's Indraprastha regulator was also breached due to the increased water level in Yamuna even as the repair work went on overnight. CM Kejriwal visited the spot and hoped that the breach will be fixed by today evening. Amid rising water level of Yamuna in the national capital Delhi, flood-like situation has arisen at various places in Delhi turning roads into swimming polls and localities inundated.

In view of the rising waters, the traffic police have closed Mahatma Gandhi Road in front of Rajghat as a precautionary measure.