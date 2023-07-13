New Delhi: The Yamuna flowing through the national capital swelled to a staggering 208.41 metres on Thursday, prompting the Civic body in Delhi to work on "war footing" to tackle the situation amid looming flood threats. The swell recorded at 6 am at the Old Railway Bridge smashed the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin of nearly one metre. The rise in water level has caused immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

CWC classifies it as "extreme situation"-The water level crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am on Wednesday, the first time since 2013. It breached 208.08 metres by 11 pm. It is expected to rise further and likely to maroon low lying pockets in its flood lines and the Central Water Commission (CWC) classified it as an "extreme situation".

Section 144 imposed in flood prone pockets-With the water level rising by every passing hour and the impending threat of marooning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the Centre's intervention. The Delhi Police, in turn, imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone pockets barring assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups, aimed at saving lives. All ministers conducted field inspections while leaders of the BJP and the AAP participated in flood-relief work.

LG to chair DDMA meet- To take stock of the flood threats, Lt Governor VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday. He will chair the meet and discuss the steps and measures in place as Delhi braces for flooding. He is likely to share his inputs with the Union Home Ministry.

Kejriwal seeks slow release from Hathnikund barrage- The Delhi CM has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggesting the water release from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be regulated at a slow speed. The CM sought to draw the HM's attention to the national capital gearing up to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," Kejriwal said. There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

16,500 evacuated- The city government has evacuated over 16,500 people from low-lying areas. 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work. NGOs were roped in to provide flood relief to the evacuated people. "The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. All gates of the Okhla barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels," the the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.