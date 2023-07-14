New Delhi: Water levels in Yamuna are expected to decrease on Friday bringing respite to people in the national capital who have been struggling for several days now as roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoria and shelter homes as the river level rose to record high.

Public faced problems due to water-logging on ITO road on account of backwaters from the swollen Yamuna. Vehicular traffic had to wade through the rainwater on the road at a snail's pace. Owners of two-wheelers had to manually guide their vehicles through the deceptive waters.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.63 metres at 10 pm on Thursday. The water level, however, is expected to decrease on Friday. Despite the situation being grave, some people preferred to move to the upper floors of their buildings rather than shift to relief camps. Many could be seen frantically trying to save their essentials from the water.

Amid the flooding, the city is staring at drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- due to the rising level of the Yamuna. Several vehicles were abandoned in flood water under a railway bridge near Delhi's Geeta Colony as well as in Loha Pul and Yamuna Bazar area.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. A tourist bus carrying 40 to 45 passengers was partially submerged at the underpass near the secretariat and authorities rushed to their rescue after receiving a distress call.

The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the iconic Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water. Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat while a carriageway of the Vikas Marg was partially underwater. Twelve National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment continued with the rescue and evacuation work along with Delhi Fire Service and police on Thursday.

According to officials, people in the Monastery Market area, which was flooded on Wednesday, have shifted to the second and third floors of buildings and were unwilling to shift. Delhi Police rescued 60 nursing students stranded in Dandi Ashram while 80 people were rescued from the Old Usmanpur area with the help of boats. Around 738 people and 556 cattle were rescued from another area of Usmanpur in northeast Delhi.

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.66 metres at 6 pm on Thursday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin. Waterlogging at the Kashmere Gate bus terminus forced the Delhi Transport Department to terminate buses from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and elsewhere at the Singhu border. The Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate was also flooded.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat to carry out last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels. The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the body of their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

As the main gate of the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre got inundated, authorities were forced to transfer 40 patients to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. Water also entered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's two shelter homes at Gandhi Park in Old Delhi and Geeta Ghat at Yamuna Bank -- the worst-affected parts of the national capital -- leading to the evacuation of its occupants.

In east Delhi, which is near the Yamuna river, areas such as Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar and Bhajanpura were inundated. Despite that, the locals in some areas were reluctant to move out of their homes, officials said. Parts of the posh Civil Lines area, where the Raj Niwas and the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are located, also came under the flood water. Key establishments like the office of the labour commissioner and the transport commissioner are also located there. (Agency inputs)

