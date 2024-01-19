New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Excise scam accused and former state Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till February 5. The court also expressed objection to Sisodia's appearance through video conferencing owing to a CBI-related case.

Meanwhile, the court confirmed that Sisodia was ordered to present physically in court. The judge also said that they did not even receive any e mail from Tihar Jail asking him to appear through video conferencing. Sisodia's judicial custody ended on December 19, after which he was produced in the court. However, on December 12, 2023, the court sent him to judicial custody until December 19.

It may be recalled that Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023. Whereas the CBI filed the first charge sheet on November 25, 2022. The court took cognizance of the first charge sheet on December 15, 2022. The court had framed charges against the accused under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 7A, and 8 of the Anti-Corruption Act.