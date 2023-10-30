New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, is likely to pronounce Monday its orders on two separate regular bail pleas of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases. The orders were reserved on October 17.

While hearing the plea, the apex court said the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) it cannot go by the assumption of bribe having been paid, and observed that whatever protection an accused enjoys under law has to be granted.

The top court also told the ED, "if the bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the Delhi excise policy is not part of a predicate offence, then it will be difficult for the federal probe agency to prove the charge of money laundering against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia."

The bench made these remarks when Sisodia's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that there was no allegation of bribe being part of the predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the AAP leader and former deputy CM of Delhi.

"If there is no predicate offence, the ED cannot be there. Without a predicate offence of bribery forming part of the chargesheet (against Sisodia), the ED cannot be there," he argued.

Accepting the submissions, the bench told the ED and the CBI, "If bribe paid is not part of the predicate offence, you may be in difficulty in proving the case under the PMLA You cannot create a predicate offence in your PMLA case. We cannot go on an assumption. Whatever protection is given in the law will be fully extended. If protection is not there, it's not there."

Singhvi also argued there is nothing directly linking Sisodia to the proceeds of crime and that he was not a flight risk and hence he deserved to be out on bail.

"You can't keep me (Sisodia) behind bars indefinitely when the trial is yet to start. There are 500 witnesses and 50,000 documents to be examined in the case and there is no evidence linking me," Singhvi informed the bench.

Singhvi explained that the liquor policy was a result of institutional, multi-layered decision making process spread over a year and that there was no material found directly linking Sisodia to the allegations.

"As far as allegations of tampering of evidence is concerned with regard to destruction of mobile phones, those phones were my official phones which I can't give to anyone else. So they were discarded, that too, two months prior to registration of FIR in the case," he said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju who is representing the ED and the CBI informed the top court that the trial in the corruption and money laundering cases can be finished in 9 to 12 months. He opposed any move to grant bail to Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the 'scam'. He has been in judicial custody since then.

The ED which joined issue with the CBI had arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia placed his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

His bail plea was thrown out by the high court in the CBI case on May 30. The HC said having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister is a "high-profile" person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.