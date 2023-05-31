New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate in its charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case has accused former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of accepting bribe money. In the charge sheet presented by ED, it has been revealed that accused Amit Arora gave bribe money to Sisodia through government witness Dinesh Arora.

According to the ED, accused Amit Arora has given information about the company's tally account, in which the cash coming from the sale of liquor was not deposited in the bank on several dates. This cash was collected to be given to Manish Sisodia and it was given to him in the second week of April as the first installment. Sisodia was given Rs 1 crore earlier and later Rs 1.2 crore.

The probe agency has also stated that an AAP worker named Mahendra Chaudhary sent money through Vijay Nair, which was used in the Goa elections. ED has presented photographs of the Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes, which it recovered, in the charge sheet. The ED said Vijay Nair, Mahendra Chaudhary, and, Durgesh Pathak used the bribe money, which they received from South Group in the Goa polls. Mahendra Chaudhary has told the ED that he met Vijay Nair in 2021 in Goa. Chaudhary went to Goa with AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.