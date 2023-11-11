New Delhi: Flanked by Delhi Police, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence here from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife. The meeting was permitted by a city court. Sisodia, who is now languishing in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case, was granted permission to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Sisodia who was accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am. Earlier in June, Sisodia was allowed by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema.

She is suffering from multiple sclerosis. Back then, Sisodia could not meet her as she was hospitalised as her condition deteriorated.

The court while granting permission for Sisodia's visit home to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity. One of the heavy weights in the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments following his arrest but his family continued to live at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

On Oct. 30, a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti dismissed bail pleas of Sisodia.