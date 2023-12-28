DELHI EOW ARRESTS RETIRED JNU EMPLOYEE FOR CHEATING PROFESSORS

New Delhi: A the team of Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police arrested a retired Senior Technical Assistant of Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly duping JNU and IIT professors of Rs 11 crore in the name of launching a housing project. The accused has been identified as PD Gaikwad.

It was aimed at providing affordable housing schemes. Buying his assurance, the complainants invested in the project but much to their dismay, Gaikwad continued to conceal the truth.

Later in November 2015, he showed a place at Najafgarh area, but couldn't produce relevant documents.

In fact, things came to such a stage where the accused even came up with other options but by that time, suspicion arose and the professors realised they were being duped.

A team under DCP Surendra Chaudhary, the team of ACP Hari Singh, Inspector Kamal Kohli, Assistant Sub Inspector Pradeep started an investigation. However, the notice sent to his address revealed he was not staying there. Finally, he was apprehended from Gurugram.

During interrogation Gaikwad divulged he was from Nagpur, Maharashtra, completed 12th from Ambedkar College, Nagpur and B.Sc and then M.Sc from Nagpur.