New Delhi : Four more workers succumbed to injuries, pushing death toll to 8 in the Noida extension lift crash, said an official. On Friday, four workers died and five others were injured after the service lift had a free fall from the fourteenth floor at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR for culpable homicide, injury due to negligence, among other charges, against nine people, including two officials of state-run NBCC, according to officials. The incident took place around 8.30 am at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, the police added.

This long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC. According to a police official, the service lift which was carrying the workers from the ground floor had a free fall from the fourteenth floor. District Magistrate Manish Verma said, "Four workers died in the incident while five others were hospitalised in a critical condition."

Verma, who visited the injured at the hospital and inspected the under-construction site as well, said the matter is being investigated and action would be ensured against anyone found guilty. "We will recommend financial compensation for the victims as per the law and guidelines of the Labour Code. The matter is under investigation as of now," Verma told PTI earlier in the day.

The police identified the dead workers as Ishtaq Ali (23) of Bihar's Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) of Bihar's Banka, Vipot Mandal (45) of Bihar' Katihar and Aris Khan (22) of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. Those injured have been identified as Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif, Arbaaz Ali -- natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. (PTI)