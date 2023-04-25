DELHI CYCLE RICKSHAW PULLER DRAGGED FOR ABOUT 200 MTS AFTER BEING HIT BY CAR

New Delhi: A man was dragged for about 200 meters in the Firoz Shah Road area after being hit by a car, said Delhi police. A Swift car hit a cycle rickshaw and dragged the cycle rickshaw puller. The driver of the offending vehicle named Farman (25), resident of Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar has been apprehended at the spot, added the police. The injured has been shifted to RML Hospital, as per the police. The crime team arrived at the spot. Legal action is being taken.

Earlier in February this year, two youths had a narrow escape after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car from behind they were dragged for about four kilomteres in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday night, police said. The motorist dragged the biker and the pillion rider for 4 kilometres before diriving off, police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him. Further, according to the police, the incident took place in the Sector 62 area of Gurugram.

The youths, according to the police, were on their way home from work when a speeding four-wheeler came from behind and hit their two-wheeler. In their complaint with the police, the youths alleged that they fell off their bike from the impact of hit and were dragged by the motorist for about 4km even as they were stuck to the front grill of the vehicle.