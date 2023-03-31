New Delhi : A Delhi court will pass an order on the bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case on Friday. The Rouse Avenue Court here completed the hearing last week and reserved its order following a representation made by the CBO counsel. Special Judge M K Nagpal is scheduled to pass the order on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia today.

Manish Sisodia, a vocal critic of the BJP and senior leader of the Delhi AAP unit, had to resign from the post of deputy CM following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor case. The agency has argued before the court that Sisodia's custody would be necessary since he would destroy evidence in the case.

The former deputy CM's advocate has told the court that the liquor policy has already been revoked and the necessary recoveries are also made. Moreover, Sisodia had been questioned by the agency before. The CBI's contention from the beginning is that in his capacity as a Cabinet Minister, Manish Sisodia played a crucial role in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Manish Sisodia initially approached the Supreme Court for bail in the liquor case but the apex court directed him to seek a legal remedy that was available for him, which was to approach the Delhi High Court. At that time, Sisodia's advocate told the court that Manis Sisodia's arrest was illegal as the offence involved a punishment of fewer than seven years besides he appeared for all summons and there was no flight risk.

In the same Delhi liquor case, Telangana CM KCR's daughter and BRS MLC Kavitha was questioned recently at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) Delhi office. The Central agency has accused Kavitha of being linked to the South Group that was charged with giving kickbacks running into over a hundred crores to the ruling leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.