New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent a police sub-inspector to two days' CBI custody in a bribery case linked to a Rs 45,000-crore Ponzi scam involving Pearls Group founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo.

Delhi Police sub-inspector Rajesh Yadav was arrested by the CBI on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from an employee of Bhangoo for not implicating his daughter and son-in-law in the Ponzi scam case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Yadav, posted at Barakhamba police station, to the CBI custody till November 16 on an application moved by the central probe agency.

The agency sought three days' custodial interrogation of the accused, claiming that he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy. The CBI told the court that Yadav was allegedly receiving the bribe on the instructions of sub-inspector Varun Chichi, posted at the same police station. Chichi is currently absconding, the agency told the court.

In a complaint to the CBI, Bhangoo's employee alleged that Chichi demanded Rs 25 lakh from him for not arresting and implicating the jailed Pearls Group founder's daughter and son-in-law in the case against him. The alleged demand was made 10-12 days ago when the complainant had gone to Barakhamba police station to give medicines to Bhangoo, who was brought there from Tihar jail, the CBI claimed.