New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, till March 31.

During the hearing, the CBI submitted details of the case along with the arguments that have already been presented in this connection. Sisodia's lawyer had argued that it would not serve any purpose to keep the leader in custody as many recoveries have already been made. He said that Sisodia had joined in the investigation whenever he was asked for. Sisodia mentioned that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM. Opposing the bail plea, CBI apprehended that investigation would get compromised if bail was granted as he would try to exercise his influence. It further said Sisodia had destroyed phones on the plea of upgradation though no such thing was actually done.

On Tuesday, the hearings in Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI cases were both postponed. The CBI hearing was held today while the ED case has been listed for hearing on March 25. Special Judge MK Nagpal will pronounce order after seven days.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested by the CBI and ED in the ongoing excise policy case. ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 in connection with excise policy case after hours of questioning during in Tihar Jail, where the AAP leader was lodged. Earlier, on February 26, CBI had arrested him and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. The ED had recently summoned BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in connection with the same case.