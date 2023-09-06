New Delhi: A Delhi court will pass its order on October 6 on whether to accept Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready. Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the minor wrestler.

Earlier in August, the Rouse Avenue court heard the arguments of senior counsel for six women wrestlers who alleged that they were sexually harassed by the then WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He allegedly touched their breast on the pretext of checking their breathing pattern, as if he was a doctor, the counsel argued during arguments on charges before the court.

The counsel also submitted on the basis of the statements that all the women complainants pointed towards Neta ji (Singh) as the accused who committed the alleged offence. Their statements were corroborated (supported) by the statements of the witnesses.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been charge sheeted by the Delhi police for the alleged offence of sexual harrasment. The allegations were made by six women wrestlers. This case is at the stage of arguments of charge.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard the arguments advanced by Rebecca John, senior advocate for the women wrestlers. (With agency Inputs)