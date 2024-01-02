New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court postponed the hearing on Delhi Police's demand for polygraph test of all six accused in the Parliament security lapse case. The hearing has been postponed due to non-availability of lawyers from the Legal Aid Authority to represent the accused. The next hearing will be on January 5. All the accused were presented in the court on Tuesday.

Accused Neelam filed her bail petition in the court, on which the judge has issued a notice to Delhi Police. The bail petition will also be heard on January 5. Earlier, while presenting the accused on December 28, Delhi Police had said that all the accused should be asked whether they are ready for the polygraph test.

The court was told that the lawyers provided by the Legal Aid Authority on behalf of the accused are not currently available in Delhi. The Delhi Police said that due to this, their investigation will be delayed. They said that someone else from Delhi Legal Aid Authority should be called to argue for the accused.

In this case, the accused Sagar Sharma, Neelam, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, D. Manoranjan and Amol Shinde were presented before the court. At present all the accused are in police custody till January 5. Delhi Police has filed charges against them under Section 16A of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).