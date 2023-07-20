New Delhi: A Delhi court has reserved its order on former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former assistant secretary Vinod Tomar's regular bail application in the sexual harassment case filed by several wrestlers.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal will pass the order at 4 pm today. During the hearing of the arguments from the lawyers of the accused, prosecution and complainants, the judge asked the Delhi Police whether they were opposing the bail or not. The lawyer of Delhi Police said that they were neither opposing nor supporting and left it to the court to take a decision as per the law, the lawyer said.

Earlier, ACMM Jaspal had granted an interim bail to both Singh and Tomar on Tuesday noting that they were not arrested during investigation and appeared before court without any coercive process. They were granted relief on a bond of Rs 25,000 each.

On June 15, the Delhi Police had filed a 1,082-page chargesheet against Singh on charges of sexual harassment and stalking. During the hearing on June 22, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai Singh, transferred the case to the ACMM's MP-MLA court to take cognizance of the chargesheet. Singh assigned the matter to ACMM Jaspal.

Later on, Delhi Police filed a 550-page cancellation report in the Delhi Patiala House Court in connection with the POCSO case against Singh. The report was based on the allegation of a minor's father who recorded statements after withdrawing the sexual harassment charges. The police requested the court to quash the case while taking cognizance of the cancellation report, the Patiala House Court issued a notice to the minor wrestler and her father, seeking their reply by August 1.

Singh has been charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354 D (stalking) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC. Tomar, on the other hand, has been charged under IPC's sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 and 354A.