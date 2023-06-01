DELHI COURT EXTENDS POLICE REMAND OF SHAHABAD DAIRY MURDER ACCUSED BY TWO DAYS

New Delhi: A court in Delhi on Thursday extended by two days the police custody of Sahil Khan, the accused in the recent murder of his girlfriend in Shahabad Dairy area of the national capital. It is learnt that Sahil, who brutally stabbed and bludgeoned his girlfriend to death in the Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday May 28, was sent to two more days of police remand by Delhi's Rohini court after the expiration of his previous custodial remand.

The police submitted an application to the court saying that the custody of the accused was needed for further interrogation which the court accepted. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday hours after committing the murder, police said. Police has told the court that the accused was changing his versions of the incident continuously which also needed to be verified.

Police is also yet to recover of the knife with which the accused allegedly stabbed the victim 20 times before bludgeoning her to death with a boulder. The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening. The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony, worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, and his relationship with the victim had soured recently.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, accused Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times. Police said that the girl was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. Around seven to eight bystanders are also present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father.