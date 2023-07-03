DELHI COURT DENIES BAIL TO MAN ACCUSED OF OVER RS 1 CR INSURANCE FRAUD

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a person accused of cheating a man of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of giving back the maturity amount of his insurance policy. Special Judge Devender Kumar Jangala dismissed the bail application of Rahul Soni, noting that he and other co-accused persons, to convince and deceive the complainant, had sent payment receipt having forged logos, watermarks, seal and signatures of IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India).

The accused also forged letters of Ministry of External Affairs, forged agreement and forged identity card through e-mails looking like government e-mails, the court said. The judge also rejected the submission made by the defence counsel that the investigation against his client was already complete and no purpose will be solved by keeping him in custody.

"Mere completion of investigation and filing of charge sheet are itself not sufficient ground for bail when the allegations against the accused are grave and serious. Rather the filing of the charge sheet has strengthened the prosecution case against the accused. "The complainant has been cheated a huge amount in a pre planned manner. In view of aforesaid, looking at the role of accused, no ground for bail is made out," the judge said in an order passed on July 1.

According to the prosecution, the applicant was alleged to be managing the bank accounts and cash withdrawal of the cheated amount and also used his bank account to siphon off the cheated money. The accused persons duped the complainant, Prakash Chand Sharma, on various pretexts and temptations i.e. virtual account opening fee, case starting fee, premiums, etc., and persuaded him to transfer a sum of Rs 1.06 crore into different bank accounts. (PTI)