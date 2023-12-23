New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday granted permission to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to travel to Australia and New Zealand on official visit.

Yadav, who is accused in the land for job scam case, had sought permission to visit the two countries on government work from January 6 to 18, 2024. Special Judge Vishal Gogane has allowed him to travel abroad and directed him to furnish a bond of Rs 25 lakh.

Now, Yadav will have to submit a travel itinerary to the court. He has also been directed to provide his mobile number where he can be contacted during his travel period. Within 48 hours of returning to India, Yadav has to inform court.

Earlier in October, the court had granted permission for Yadav to travel to Japan on official trip from October 24 to November 1 and had also released his passport. Then too he was asked to provide his travel itinerary and furnish a bond of Rs 25 lakh.

On January 28, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav on personal bonds of Rs one lakh each in connection with the case filed by the ED. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the ED on September 17, 2018.

ED has named 16 people in this case. Among the accused are Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, M/s Lara Project LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakarania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devaki Nandan Tulsyan, M/s Sujata Hotel, Vinay Kochhar, Vijay Kochhar, Rajeev Kumar Raylan and M/s Abhishek Finance Pvt.