New Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi s petition before Delhi s Rouse Avenue Court seeking the issuance of an ordinary passport Gandhi s counsel submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta that no criminal case was pending against him and therefore he could be granted a noobjection certificate for getting a new passportHowever the court said that Subramanian Swamy has a right to file a reply to Rahul Gandhi s petition Thus the matter is listed for further hearing on 26 May According to Swamy if Gandhi is allowed to travel abroad it may affect the investigation of the National Herald case which pertains to the assignment of a loan of Rs 90 crores given by the Congress party to the Associated Journals Limited AJLIn his private complaint Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Motilal Vora Oscar Fernandes Suman Dubey Sam Pitroda and Young Indian controlled by the Gandhi family of cheating criminal conspiracy criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of propertyAlso Read Sonia Gandhi Rahul will go to jail in National Herald case SwamyRahul Gandhi approached the court for a new passport as he had to surrender his diplomatic passport due to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament MP following his conviction by a Surat court in the Modi surname defamation caseOn 23 March Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after being found guilty of criminal defamation for his remark All thieves have the surname Modi Rahul Gandhi made this statement during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign at Kolar Karnataka In his speech Gandhi linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitives like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi