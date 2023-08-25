DELHI COURT ALLOWS MANISH SISODIA TO OPEN NEW BANK ACCOUNT TO WITHDRAW SALARY

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted permission to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case pertaining to now-scrapped excise policy scam, to open a new account to withdraw his salary.

Also, the court stated that Sisodia will not have to seek permission from the court for withdrawing money from this account. The AAP leader's existing bank account had been seized by the Enforcement Department (ED) in connection with the ongoing probe following which, he is unable to withdraw money. The next hearing of the case has been listed on September 22.

The ED sought Sisodia's new bank account detailed from the court. To which, Sisodia taunted that the agency possesses all information about him and even the number of rotis he take. During the hearing, the court asked Sisodia to sign the documents for opening the new bank account.

On Tuesday, the court allowed the AAP leader to release money from his MLA fund for development work in his constituency Patparganj. The CBI had not opposed Sisodia's application.

Earlier on July 31, Sisodia had filed a plea seeking permission to withdraw money from his bank account, which was seized by the ED, for his wife's medical expenses and for meeting other domestic expenditures. During the hearing, Sisodia's lawyer had informed the court that the bank was not allowing the AAP leader to withdraw money that he needed for meeting expenses. The court had then listed the hearing of the case on August 25.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of Sisodia's bail plea case to September 4. The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and since then he had been lodged in Tihar Jail. Later, Sisodia was arrested by the ED on March 9 in this connection.