DELHI COUPLE INTO ILLICIT TIES DIES BY SUICIDE IN A HOTEL ROOM POLICE PROBE UNDEREAY

New Delhi: Two bodies were recovered by the police on Friday night from an OYO Hotel room located near Maujpur metro station in New Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggested that the couple died by suicide and a suicide note was recovered from the hotel room, the police said.

The couple were into illicit ties and decided to end their lives together. The two bodies were recovered from the third floor of the hotel around 8 pm on Friday night. A police team probing the incident recovered a suicide note from the hotel room. Both had checked into the hotel at 1 pm, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP — North East), Joy Tirkey said, "It is being stated that it was a case of an illegitimate relationship. The suicide note found in the hotel room mentioned that both of them loved each other and they had decided to end their lives together."

Following the incident, an FSL team, along with the police team, launched an investigation. "We came to know that the couple had booked the OYO Hotel room only for four hours. When they did not come out of the hotel room after several hours, a hotel staffer knocked on the door. There was no response from inside. The hotel authorities then alerted the police about the incident," the DCP said.