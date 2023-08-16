New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a man who has made his life out of riches earned from stolen goods.

Manoj Chaubey, 48, also earned the nickname 'millionaire thief' for amassing huge wealth from small crimes. He was arrested from Karawal Nagar. According to the police, the accused, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was married twice, would alone carry out burglary for almost 25 years. Manoj's first wife and children used to live in Lucknow, while the second wife stays in Delhi.

His family members lived in the Siddharth Nagar district of UP, adjacent to Nepal. Later, her family members settled in Nepal. Manoj came to Delhi in 1997 and started running the canteen at Kirti Nagar police station. first, he was caught stealing at a canteen and subsequently jailed. After being released from jail, he started targeting houses.

With the stolen money, Manoj bought a hotel built in Nepal. During this, he first married the daughter of an officer working in the Irrigation Department of UP. He had told his in-laws that he rented a parking lot in Delhi. He also built a guest house in the name of his wife in Shohratgarh town of Siddharth Nagar. He had also given his land on lease to a hospital in the same town. Manoj used to get Rs 2 lakh per month as rent.

Cops who were on the lookout for Manoj, interrogated his relatives to trace his whereabouts. o far 15 criminal cases have been registered against Manoj alias Raju, who was arrested nine times. During interrogation, he accepted that he was involved in about two hundred incidents.