DELHI CONWOMAN ARRESTS BASED ON FORGED AND FABRICATED DOCUMENTS

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team of Delhi Police has arrested a conwoman for allegedly defrauding people of more than five crores. The accused has been identified as Rashmi Rathi, 40, a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed.

EOW DCP Surendra Chaudhary said that an FIR was registered in 2022 based on the complaint of a resident of Rohini. On January 1, 2021, the woman purchased a flat in Max Heights Dream Homes, Kundli, Sector-61, Sonipat in Haryana, and the payment was done through RTGS. Thereafter, the victim got possession of the flat, and registration was also done in her name.

Thereafter, the amount was paid to Rashmi on the direction of Arun Rathi and Prateek Rathi to buy another flat in the same society for Rs 1.70 crore. An estimated Rs 12 lakh was given in cash and Rs 5 lakh through RTGS. The victim further alleged that the keys of the flats were handed over to her after the payment. But the directors of the company refused to provide the receipt of payments and transfer ownership rights in her name through official registration.

During the investigation, the police verified the actual allottees of the flats, who confirmed that the flats were booked in the project 'Max Heights Dream Homes' located in Kundli. This project was developed by M/s Max Height Promoters Pvt. Ltd., and the company issued allotment letters against the flats, but they never asked Rashmi Rathi to sell the flats. They have the original documents of the flats, and Rathi sold their flats based on forged documents and collected money.