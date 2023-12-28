DELHI COLD WAVE CONTINUE TO SWEEP NATIONAL CAPITAL IMD PREDICTS MAXIMUM AND LOWEST TEMP IN THE CITY

New Delhi: The national capital of India was covered in a thick blanket of fog on Wednesday as the cold wave continued to sweep the region. The maximum and lowest temperatures in the city are predicted by IMD to be in the range of 21 and 6 degrees, respectively. On December 27, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning of "dense to very dense" fog over isolated regions of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Delhi and UttarPradesh during December 27 to 29.

The sky were thickly shrouded in fog on Wednesday morning, causing traffic and travel schedule disruptions. Residents awoke to a chilly and foggy morning. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), more than 100 planes, both domestic and foreign, have experienced delays in both arrivals and departures. Similarly, numerous trains have experienced delays because of poor visibility brought on by the dense fog.

Earlier on Tuesday, the temperature fell to approximately 7 degrees accompanied by a thick layer of fog. Visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport decreased to 50 meters, which had a significant impact on flight operations.

According to airport officials, the adverse weather affected up to 30 flights.The foggy circumstances on Tuesday also caused a delay in the arrival of 14 trains.