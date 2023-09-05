New Delhi : On the ongoing controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the ruling BJP at the Centre whether it would change the name Bharat once again in future if the recently formed INDIA opposition alliance would change its name to Bharat. The Delhi CM, whose party has been part of the INDIA bloc, took strong objection to the Central government's move on the name of the country.

Will BJP replace 'Bharat' with something else, if INDIA alliance changes its name to Bharat? asked Arvind Kejriwal. He reacted to the political storm created out of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi's comment, simply saying that everybody should respect one another's religion and not speak against others' faiths.

"I too belong to Sanatan Dharma. We should respect one another's religion, it's wrong to speak against others' faith", said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Also Read : Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament’s special session

Source in the government earlier told ETV Bharat that there was a top priority to bring a resolution in the September 18 special session of Parliament to rename India as Bharat. On the other hand, another INDIA bloc leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that everybody in this country knows that India is Bharat but the outside world knows us only by Bharat.