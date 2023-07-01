New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn its decision to organise protest programmes on July 3 to burn copies of the Central Ordinance regarding powers to transfer employees. The withdrawal decision was taken following the AAP Government moving the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Ordinance.

It was initially Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj who had told a press conference at around 2.30 pm on Friday that CM Arvind Kejriwal along with all his ministers and party MLAs would burn copies of the Delhi Ordinance at the party headquarters on July 3. On July 5, copies of the 'black ordinance' will be burnt in all 70 assemblies. From 6th to 13th July, the AAP will burn the copy of the ordinance in the mandals and places of Delhi.

But now that the Kejriwal government challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court by Friday evening, the AAP has withdrawn the decision of burning the copies of the ordinance and on July 3.

After this, the party changed its decision to burn the copies of the ordinance. As the matter is now before the court, so the previously announced program of July 3 is cancelled. Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj earlier said that their party was preparing to hit the road once again. During this, he also gave detailed information about protesting on the road against the ordinance. He had said that on July 3, copies of the 'black ordinance' will be burnt in all the 70 assemblies. After that, from 6th to 13th July, the ordinance copies will be burnt in the mandals and many other places of Delhi.