DELHI CM EFFECTS MINOR RESHUFFLE IN HIS CABINET ATISHI GETS WATER DEPT

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has effected a "minor reshuffle of portfolios in his Cabinet, giving the charge of the water department that was with minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to his colleague Atishi, officials said on Wednesday. The departments of Tourism, Art and Culture, handled so far by Atishi, will now be under Bhardwaj, they said.

The number of portfolios held by Atishi, the only woman minister in the Kejriwal government, is now 13. The file related to the reshuffle was sent for the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena who has given his nod to it, the officials said. In August, Bhardwaj was relieved of the charge of the Services and Vigilance departments within a day of passing of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by Rajya Sabha. Both departments were handed over to Atishi, taking the number of her portfolios to 14.