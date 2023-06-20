New Delhi: Accusing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for their failure to take necessary preventive measures to address crimes against women, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor expressing his deep concern regarding the alarming increase in serious crimes within the national capital. The letter comes just after four murders in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

"Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," read the letter.

Kejriwal highlighted the occurrence of four murders in Delhi within a span of 24 hours, emphasizing the urgent need for effective steps to restore the confidence of residents in the safety and security of their lives. Recognizing the significance of maintaining the rule of law, he offered his full cooperation to ensure the well-being of Delhi's citizens. Kejriwal stressed that those entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of Delhi residents should not repeatedly fail in their duty.

Kejriwal also stressed on the need to increase police patrolling, especially during night hours, and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on the matter. "I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.

He also suggested that police officers be directed to hold joint meetings with elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), councillors, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to explore better strategies for reducing crime in the national capital. Kejriwal also called for the revival of the Thana-level committees that existed in Delhi until 2013, as they provided a platform for active and regular engagement between the police, the public, and elected representatives.

Drawing attention to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which was made public the previous year, Kejriwal argued that it should have served as a wake-up call for the MHA and the Lieutenant Governor. Delhi alone accounted for a staggering 32.20 percent of the total crimes against women that occurred in the 19 metropolitan cities mentioned in the report. He expressed disappointment that despite these alarming statistics, no substantial changes were implemented on the ground, leaving the residents vulnerable.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, the lack of adequate Delhi Police personnel on the ground has compelled residents to hire private guards in large numbers to protect their lives and properties. To address this issue, Kejriwal emphasized the urgent need for effective police patrolling, particularly during night-time hours. He also stressed the importance of engaging with the residents of Delhi to seek their inputs on improving law and order in the city.