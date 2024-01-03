New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday has yet again skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the infamous liquor scam case.

This is the third time that the AAP convener ignore the ED summons.The party issued a statement and said, Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with ED, but notice sent to him was with the intention to arrest him and prevent him from election campaigning.

AAP has sent a written reply and called the notice "illegal", AAP sources said. The party further alleged, "Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections."

Earlier, On November 2 and December 21, 2023, the ED had already sent Kejriwal summonses. However, he declined to appear before the federal agency on both of those instances.

Notably, Kejriwal avoided interrogation during the initial summons on November 2, claiming that the notification was "illegal" and "politically motivated."

In response to the second summons, Kejriwal charged that the ED was working for rival politicians who wanted to silence the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The summonses, he said, were "politically motivated."