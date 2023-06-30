DELHI CM ANNOUNCES POLICY FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF NOTIFIED NON CONFORMING INDUSTRIAL AREAS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government has framed a policy for the redevelopment of 26 notified non-conforming industrial areas. He met with industrialists of the non-conforming areas to initiate the layout planning of these areas.

The chief minister said the policy has three phases. Under the first phase, a panel of consultants will be formed for preparing layout plans. Industrial associations concerned will bear 10 per cent of the consultant charges and the remaining will be borne by the government, he said.

Under the second phase, the focus will be development of basic facilities like laying of sewer lines, construction of roads, while the third phase will see the development of facilities like construction of community halls. "This will remove the tag of non-conforming areas from your areas," Kejriwal said.

