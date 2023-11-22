DELHI CAR DRIVER ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO MOLEST FEMALE DOCTOR NEAR SPECTRUM MALL

New Delhi/Noida : The Noida Police have arrested a driver for allegedly trying to molest a woman passenger who was a doctor. On Tuesday, the victim female doctor made a complaint at the police station Sector-113, saying that the driver attempted to molest her near Spectrum Mall. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under Section 354 IPC for "assaulting woman with intention to outrage her modesty".

The incident took place when the doctor was returning home from the clinic. The police registered a case against the accused car driver and started investigation. In the complaint lodged on Tuesday, the woman resident of Sector-50 said that she is a doctor by profession and she has a clinic in Gaur City One, Greater Noida Extension. The woman alleges that the driver did obscene acts with her at a deserted place.

On the evening of 20th November, the female doctor reached Cherry County Noida Extension to see patients from her clinic. After seeing the patient, the she was returning in her car to her house in Sector-50. She complained that the car driver tried to molest her with evil intentions at a deserted place near Spectrum Mall.

As soon as she came to know about the intention of the accused, the lady doctor immediately stopped the car and called her father-in-law to the spot. During this time he ran away from the spot. The police began a search for the absconding driver and arrested him. The female doctor is in shock after the incident. The footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident site was also scrutinized.