Government allocates 21000 crore for pollution free Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi, is set to receive a makeover as the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 21,000 crore to make the city clean, beautiful, and modern. The government has undertaken a number of initiatives to achieve this goal.

Terming the budget as budget for ‘clean beautiful and modern Delhi’, Delhi state finance minister Kailash Gehlot said that the government has allocated a budget of 21000 crore that will not address the network of words and streets, pathways, transportation system, construction of flyovers, underpasses, modern ISBT centres and clearing of the dumping grounds.

One of the main issues that Delhi faces is the presence of three dumping grounds, which have maligned the image of the city. To address this issue, the government has decided to work with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to make the city clean and pollution-free.

Apart from this, the government has also planned to set up a modern passenger information center and construct 1400 bus queue shelters to improve the public transport system. The city will also witness the largest electric bus network service with 1600 zero-emission electric buses set to be pressed into service.

To further strengthen the transport system, the government will construct three new ISBTs (Inter-State Bus Terminus) and the fourth leg of the metro network. 29 new flyovers and underpasses will also be constructed to decongest the city's roads.

In addition to this, the government has also undertaken the task of renovating and cleaning the roads and footpaths of Delhi every day. This initiative is expected to be one of the biggest projects in the country and will help in making Delhi a cleaner and more beautiful city.

The budget allocated by the government for the current financial year is being termed as the "Clean, Beautiful and Modern Delhi" budget. In the last eight years, the Delhi government has constructed 28 new flyovers, which has made commuting easier for the people of the city.

The Delhi model or Arvind Kejriwal model is being hailed as a ray of hope for the people of the country. This model is a guarantee that in times of high price rise, the people will get electricity and water free of cost. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed his happiness and said that he would have been happier if the budget was presented by his elder brother, Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi government has proved its commitment to zero tolerance towards corruption through doorstep delivery of services. The budget for the financial year 2023-24 is dedicated to making Delhi a clean, beautiful, and modern city. The motto of the Delhi budget is "Saaf, Sundar Adhunik Delhi" (Clean, Beautiful and Modern Delhi).