DELHI BOUND EMU TRAIN DERAILS NEAR PRAGATI MAIDAN

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound local Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train derailed on Sunday near Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit, a senior official said. The fifth coach of the Palwal-New Delhi EMU (electric multiple unit) train derailed at 9.47 a.m., the official said, adding that no passengers were injured.

"The train was not crowded. All passengers have been evacuated to safety," he said. The train derailed between Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge on the down main line, the official said. A senior police officer said, "No injury has been reported. No public person was present at the spot. Railway staff members have arrived for repairs."

The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit, to be held on September 9-10. Leaders across the world will be attending the G20 summit, which will be hosted by India.

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 changed, and routes of six diverted. It said 70 trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and the Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani have been given additional stoppage stations to minimize passenger inconvenience. (PTI)

