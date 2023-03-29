New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party councilor Ravinder Singh Negi, who represents West Vinod Nagar ward of Patparganj assembly constituency of Delhi on Tuesday forced meat sellers in the area to shut their shops on the occasion of Navratri 2023. In a video widely shared on the Internet, BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi, flanked by a cop and a few men can be seen making rounds forcing meat, chicken and fish sellers to down their shutters on the occasion of Navratri.

The video is believed to be of Muslim locality of Mandawali Fazalpur in Vinod Nagar area of West Delhi. In the video, Negi is seen asking the shopkeepers to shut their shops on Navratri telling them there had been “orders” in this regard. Negi is seen stopping in front of a meat shop and asks a man to down the shutter of the shop.

He advances ahead after the shutter is brought down. At one of the shops, the shop owners, who are seen outside in front of stalls, tell Negi that the shop was already shut and they were carrying a renovation work inside. On reaching another chicken and fish shop, Negi tells the two youth standing there to shut the shop as others had done the same.

“We have no problem. But do keep the shops closed during Navratri days,” the BJP leader is seen telling the shopkeepers. The video of BJP councilor is being widely shared on social media. This is not the first time that a BJP leader forced closure of meat shops during Navratri in Delhi. Last year, former mayor of South Delhi Mukesh Surya had issued an order asking the meat shops to remain closed for 9 days of Navratri.

The order had received a backlash from the minority community. This year, no such order has been issued by the authorities. This year, Navratri started on Mar. 22 and will conclude on Mar. 30.