DELHI AMAZON MANAGER SHOT DEAD ANOTHER INJURED AFTER ASSAILANTS OPEN FIRE IN BHAJANPURA

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man, who worked as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead by a gang in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said.

Police said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday when five unidentified youth opened fire at Harpreet Gill (36) and his friend Govind Singh (32), who were riding on their motorcycle, in Subhash Vihar.

Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. His friend has been admitted and was under treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Gill, a resident of Bhajanpura, worked as a senior manager with Amazon. "The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side."

Singh, a resident of Bhajanpura, runs an eatery in the area. He too was shot in the head and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the DCP said, while adding, "The duo was on a motorcycle when the five assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted and opened fire at them,"

Footage from CCTV cameras of the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, police said. The exact reason behind the firing is being ascertained. A case of murder has been registered, police said.

Akshay, the deceased's uncle said, "He was shot in his head. I don't know why did this happen. He had no enmity with anyone. I have requested the Police to check the CCTV visuals," ANI reported.

The DCP said the deceased got into an argument with two bike and five scooty-riding boys.