New Delhi : Once again, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) worsened and reached the "severe" category. The air quality index in the national capital deteriorated from 419 at 4 pm yesterday and touched an alarming 437 at 7 am today, coming closer to the "severe plus" category.

The relief from some improvement in air quality due to the pre-Diwali rains last week was short-lived as the bursting of firecrackers on the festival day and the renewed crop residue burning in the nearby states aggravated the situation yet again. Besides Delhi, its neighbouring towns recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' category air pollution - Gurugram (404), Greater Noida (313), Noida (366), Ghaziabad (374) and Faridabad (415).

Following concerns over the hazards posed by high air pollution to the public health, the Delhi government has previously indicated its preparedness to take further steps. These included the possibility of implementing odd-even car rationing measure once AQI crosses the 450-mark (severe plus). As per this, cars will have to operate on alternate days in accordance with last digit of their registration numbers.

There was no let-up in air pollution in Delhi though the state government implemented stringent measures which included a ban on the entry of diesel trucks and construction activity. There are six categories of air pollution: zero to 50 good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, 401 to 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.