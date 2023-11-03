DELHI AIR POLLUTION AVOID VENTURING OUT EARLY MORNING OR LATE EVENING TO PROTECT FROM TOXIC AIR SAYS EXPERTS

Despite the government's rigorous efforts to curb this toxic air, medical practitioners opine in Delhi that "the situation is extremely hazardous and it is very difficult for anyone to protect themselves fully from this polluted air." Dr Bhupinder Passi, a child specialist, who has worked more than a decade in the Army speaking to ETV Bharat said, "The air quality is extremely hazardous and no one can protect themselves fully. You may use air purifiers, but ultimately, the air that you are breathing is extremely toxic. Purifiers only reduce the impact of this toxic air."