Delhi air pollution: Avoid venturing out early morning or late evening to protect from toxic air, says experts
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: New Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark on Friday, triggering a host of restrictions and emergency measures, including the third stage of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines, aimed at preventing further deterioration of poor air quality in the national capital.
Despite the government's rigorous efforts to curb this toxic air, medical practitioners opine in Delhi that "the situation is extremely hazardous and it is very difficult for anyone to protect themselves fully from this polluted air." Dr Bhupinder Passi, a child specialist, who has worked more than a decade in the Army speaking to ETV Bharat said, "The air quality is extremely hazardous and no one can protect themselves fully. You may use air purifiers, but ultimately, the air that you are breathing is extremely toxic. Purifiers only reduce the impact of this toxic air."
"The major reason behind this pollution is the smoke coming from stubble burning and the rest is of the industrial or automobile pollution/emission and others. The number of patients with breathing problems has also increased, with more people having coughs, colds, watery and irritated eyes, and breathing problems. People of all ages are affected by this especially those who are already suffering from respiratory problems. It is time for us to wear masks and go out only when needed", said Dr Passi.
He also said that more children are likely to develop asthma and respiratory allergies shortly after inhaling this polluted air and advised people not to move out early in the morning or late evening.
Similarly, Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior paediatrician, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Pollution is going to impact more the pediatric age group than adults... Once you are exposed during pregnancy, there are very high chance that an unborn newborn will be allergic later on. In infancy, remodelling happens in the lungs and other areas. It impacts their lives... Nowadays every road is like a smoking zone. It not only affects patients who are allergic or have asthma but also normal people..."
The air quality in the national capital has turned from bad to worse over the past few days, leading to a dense cover of toxic fog engulfing the city and its surrounding areas.