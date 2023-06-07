DELHI 4 ARRESTED IN COW SLAUGHTER CASE IN BHALSWA DAIRY

New Delhi: Four people have been arrested in connection with a cow slaughter case in the Bhalswa Dairy locality of Delhi, the police said. According to Delhi Police, the accused were identified as Murtaza Ali (36), Ansar (49), Azim (34) and Mohammed Bilal (24).

In order to protect the religious sentiments of the residents of Outer North District and to address the ongoing situation of cow slaughter incidents in Delhi, the beat staff of all the Police Stations were directed for intensified surveillance and to monitor and gather intelligence on illegal cow slaughtering and transportation networks, the police said.

On the evening of June 4, head constable, Arun received a tip-off about an illegal activity related to cow-slaughtering in a godown located in Swaroop Nagar Extension of Bhalswa Dairy, added police. They further said that the matter was immediately brought to the attention of the seniors and a raid was conducted in the godown in "an effective and covert manner."

"During the raid, four persons were found in the godown who attempted to flee on seeing the police party. However, the raiding team acted swiftly and apprehended all four individuals," added the police. Further investigation led to the discovery of six cows and four calves in a severely neglected condition without food and water.

The godown also lacked proper ventilation, the police stated. On sustained interrogation of the accused, it was ascertained that Ansar was the main mastermind of the racket and they had taken this godown on rent 15 days ago. A person identified as Guddu, a resident of Metro Vihar had supplied live cattle to them and after slaughtering they were to further supply the meat to Shadab and his co-acquaintances in Zafrabad.

The police recovered two large sharp needles, and two sharp knives from the scene. A case was registered under the appropriate section of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, added the police. They also said that the godown was examined by forensic experts and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused person, while one accused Ansar is presently on police remand. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)