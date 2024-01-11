DELHI 24 TRAINS RUNNING LATE DUE TO DENSE FOG

New Delhi: As many as 24 trains are expected to arrive late in Delhi on Thursday due to fog in several parts of the country, railway officials said. As per the Northern Railway, at least four trains are running late by about 4 hours, namely Katihar-Amritsar Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express.

Four trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Secunderabad-Nizamuddin, Chennai-New Delhi GT, and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are likely to arrive late by about 2.15 hours while Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express running late by 6 hours, as per railway data.

At least 13 trains are running late by around 1-1.15 hours, including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duront, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express.

Further, two trains, namely, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express are likely to arrive late in Delhi by almost 3.15 hours, as per the railway data.