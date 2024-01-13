DEFENSE MINISTRY ANNOUNCES RS 10 LAKH INSURED VALUE IN CASE OF ANY DEATH OF CASUAL PAID LABOURERS

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to launch a Group (Term) Insurance Scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by Border Roads Organisation/General Reserve Engineer Force for the ongoing project works.

According to this scheme, it will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as an insurance in any kind of death to CPLs family/next of kin. Keeping in view the life threats posed to those CPLs who work in challenging terrains, inclement weather, occupational health hazards, and considering the deaths occurred/reported during their engagement, the provision of insurance coverage on humanitarian grounds will prove to be a great morale booster to the CPLs, said the Ministry of Defence.

"This scheme will serve as a social security and welfare measure to the CPLs working in remote and far-flung areas of the nation. It will go a long way in securing the livelihoods of their families", it added.