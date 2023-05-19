DEFENCE PRODUCTION CROSSES RS 1 LAKH CRORE MARK FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

New Delhi: As a result of the consistent efforts of the Ministry of Defence, the value of defence production in the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 has crossed the figure of Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time ever. The value currently stands at Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries. The current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12 per cent over FY 2021-22 when the figure was Rs 95,000 crore.

Also read: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend SCO meeting in India

The government is continuously working with defence industries and their associations to remove the challenges faced by them and promote defence production in the country. A number of policy reforms have been taken to achieve the objective of ease of doing business, including the integration of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups into the supply chain.

Also read: Journalist and ex-navy commander shared defence information with foreign intel agencies, held by CBI

Due to these policies, industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, are forthcoming in defence design, development and manufacturing and there is almost a 200 per cent increase in the number of defence licences issued to the industries in the last seven to eight years by the government. These measures have given a boost to the defence industrial manufacturing ecosystem in the country and generated tremendous employment opportunities.

Also read: Defence Ministry approves fourth positive indigenisation list of 928 strategically important components